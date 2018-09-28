Interstate robbers’ gang busted, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) An interstate gang of robbers involved in as many as 400 crimes was busted with the arrest of two of its members, police said on Thursday.

Accused Nadeem, 38, of Malka Ganj is leader of the ‘Fukrey’ gang involved in snatchings and robberies in different cities, including 200 cases in Mumbai, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Singla said.

He was arrested along with a minor gang member from Rana Pratap Bagh.

In a single day during the Ganapati immersion ceremony, they snatched more than 180 mobile phones from Kala Chouki area in Mumbai.

Nadeem told the police that the gang was involved in more than 400 incidents of snatchings and robberies in different states, including during Odisha’s annual Jagannath Yatra.

“He along with his gang often flew down to their destinations. They selected festive crowds to commit crime.”

–IANS

