Intex to skill 2,500 unemployed youth in UP

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Domestic handset-maker Intex Technologies on Thursday announced that it will provide employment-linked skill training to 2500 unemployed and underprivileged youth in Uttar Pradesh over a period of three years.

Intex signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) to undertake skill development training in mobile/IT products manufacturing.

For the first year, Intex will train more than 500 youth at its plants in Noida and also set up training centres across Noida for facilitating the “Employment-linked Skill Training programme,” the company said in a statement.

“The MOU is aimed to help create a pool of skilled manpower, uplifting individual development of the person and ultimately contributing to the overall economic development of the country,” said Satyendra Mallik, Head-HR, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

Intex will develop course modules, mobilise the aspirants, undertake skill development training and forge linkages with potential employers for providing placement opportunities for minimum 80 per cent candidates, the statement added.

–IANS

