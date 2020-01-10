Int’l cooperation over Ukrainian plane crash welcomed: Rouhani

Tehran, Jan 12 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the country welcomes any international cooperation concerning Ukrainian plane crash, official IRNA news agency reported.

“Iran welcomes any international cooperation within the framework of international regulations which is aimed at clarifying dimensions of the incident,” Rouhani made the remarks, on Saturday, in a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He said that further investigation into the Ukrainian plane crash will be carried out to reach the final result.

In another phone talk with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Rouhani said that “all those involved in the air disaster (of plane crash) will be brought to justice.”

He said that the joint investigations between the Iranian and Ukrainian experts over the incident will continue and the judicial measures will “soon” start.

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 people onboard.

Iran’s armed forces on Saturday admitted that the Ukrainian plane was “unintentionally” hit by Iran and “human error” was to blame.

–IANS

rt/