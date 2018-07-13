Introduction of anti-human trafficking bill a ‘resounding victory’: Satyarthi

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi termed the tabling of anti-human trafficking Bill on Wednesday a “resounding victory”, saying that if passed, it will be one of the most comprehensive anti-trafficking laws in the world.

“The tabling of Anti-Human Trafficking Bill is a resounding victory for the children of India and the common people who joined Bharat Yatra with me in 2017.

“I trust the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is time to send a strong message that India will not allow this heinous form of human slavery to flourish on this sacred land,” said Satyarthi, as per a statement from his foundation.

“Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) has been advocating for a strong law against human trafficking for several years. The tabling of this Bill is a validation of BBA’s 40-year struggle to make this a reality.

“One of BBA’s many significant contributions has been the drafting of the first version of the Bill in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development,” the statement read.

According to BBA’s research on missing children, every eight minutes a child goes missing in the country and in most of the cases, the child is trafficked for sexual abuse, prostitution, forced labour, slavery, child marriage, organ trade and other purposes, it added.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Woman and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. It was cleared by Cabinet in February this year.

