Intruder shot dead for breaching security at Farooq Abdullah’s residence

Jammu, Aug 4 (IANS) An intruder was shot dead by security guards on Saturday for breaching security at former Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah’s residence here, police said.

“The intruder was driving a black SUV. He drove through the outer gate, breaking it. He was stopped by security guards. He had a scuffle with one of the guards who sustained injuries during the scuffle,” the police said

“He then entered the lobby and started vandalising property after which he was shot dead. An identity card carried by the slain intruder revealed his name was Morifat Khan from Poonch district.”

Farooq Abdullah was not in his house when the incident occurred.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, tweeted: “I am aware of the incident that took place at the residence my father and I share in Bhatindi, Jammu. Details are sketchy at the moment. Initial reports suggest an intruder was able to gain entry through the front door and in to the upper lobby of the house.”

–IANS

sq/ksk/vm