Investor Education and Promotion Fund unveils new logo

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Investor Education and Promotion Fund (IEPF) Authority on Wednesday unveiled its new logo symbolising its focus on using technology to provide time-bound services.

Launching the new logo, Corporate Affairs Secretary and IEPF Chairman Injeti Srinivas said: “Technology overcomes the limitation of space, time and resources. We need a technology-driven enforcement mechanism without exception.”

“The IEPF logo symbolises the values and mandate of the authority, that is promoting investor’s awareness, education and protection. The logo pictorially depicts: people in the middle symbolising investors, outer hands symbolising protection to investors, pen nib symbolising education of investors and rupee symbol denoting investments,” an official statement said.

The authority also signed a memorandum of understanding with the CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd formalising the mutual interaction and strengthening the existing relationship between the two organisations at strategic and working level, it said.

“The objective of the MoU is to effectively implement the mandate of the authority of educating and protecting investors.”

–IANS

