INX case: HC extends Chidambaram’s interim protection from arrest

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended interim protection from arrest to senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case till August 1.

Justice A.K. Pathak directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to take any coercive action against Chidambaram till August 1, the next date fixed for hearing.

Meanwhile, the CBI sought more time to file response on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea as they may require to conduct custodial interrogation of the accused.

On May 31, Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the INX Media case till July 3.

His son Karti was arrested on February 28 for allegedly taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Union Finance Minister in the UPA government. Later, Karti was granted bail.

On May 30, a special court granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest till June 5 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

Earlier, the court granted interim protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest till July 10 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The CBI and ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram managed to get a clearance from the FIPB in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father P. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister in 2006.

–IANS

akk/pgh/vm