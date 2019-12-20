IOA asks COA to re-amend constitution by February 15

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday asked the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association to “re-amend” its constitution by February 15, after the state body decided to amend its constitution and increase the tenure of its executive board from four to five years.

In a letter to COA President Raman Singh, IOA chief Narinder Batra said that non-compliance will lead to the national Olympic body appointing an ad-hoc committee and conducting fresh elections.

“In the annual general body meeting of IOA on December 30, 2019, it was noted that Chhattisgarh Olympic Association has amended its constitution and increased the tenure of the executive board from four years to five years without information and approval of IOA,” Batra wrote in the letter.

“In the IOA AGM it was approved that COA will immediately have to re-amend its constitution with the tenure back to its original term of four years by or before February 15, failing which the IOA will form an ad-hoc committee to immediately conduct elections of COA under the old constitution,” he added.

