IOA extends best wishes to Indian contingent for Asiad

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday extended their best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the upcoming Asian Games at a special get-together organised for the athletes here.

Representing the Indian contingent at the event were athletes from diverse sporting disciplines including gymnastics, shooting, volleyball, hockey, golf, boxing, swimming and judo.

IOA’s long term partner Edelweiss Group provided a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to each athlete representing India at the Games.

Earlier, the partners had announced a Rs 1 crore cover for athletes at the Rio Olympics and Paralympic Games.

It also provided a Rs 50 lakh cover for each athlete at the Commonwealth Games that took place at Gold Coast in Australia earlier this year.

Extending his good wishes to the contingent, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said: “This partnership paves the way for many more companies in the private sector to come forward and support the development of sports in the country, nurturing a talent pool that will propel Team India to take its rightful place in the global sporting arena.”

–IANS

dm/tri/vd