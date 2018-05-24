IOA finalises Torch Relay details with Asiad organisers

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and a seven-member delegation from the Indonesia Asian Games Organising Committee on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and finalised the details for the commencement of the Torch Relay.

The Torch Relay for the 18th edition of the Games will be held on July 15 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here where the permanent flame of the Asian Games is located.

This year’s Asian Games from August 18 to September 2, will mark the 18th edition of the tournament which will be hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia.

A MoU was also signed by Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA and Eris Herryanto, Secretary General, INASGOC which covered the various obligations for conduct of the Asian Games Torch Relay here.

On May 10, IOA had constituted an organising committee for the successful conduct of the Torch Relay.

The venue for the torch lit ceremony is named after the legendary hockey player and a three-time Olympic gold medallist.

The National Stadium was the main stadium for the first Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1951 and carries a historical value, not only for Indians but for the whole of Asia.

Speaking on the occasion Mehta said: “The Asian Games is the biggest event for Olympic sports in Asia and some of the best talents take part in this championship.”

“We at the Indian Olympic Association are privileged to kick start the Asian Games 2018 Torch Relay from the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and pass on the baton to all participating nations, marking the start of the 18th edition of this prestigious quadrennial Games,” he added.

The Torch Relay is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on July 15 from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

