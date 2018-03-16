IOA yet to decide on rape-accused Soumyajit’s CWG participation

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Thursday said that it will take a call on table tennis player Soumyajit Ghoshs participation in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after it gets details of the rape case filed against him.

Ghosh, one of India’s top paddlers in the last decade who took part in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, has been accused of allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl.

An FIR has been lodged in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district’s Barasat women police station, accusing Ghosh of raping her at her residence in April 2015 on a false promise of marriage.

“Someone told me about this. Normal protocol and rules will be followed on any action,” Batra said at the send-off function for the Indian contingent to CWG, starting on April 4.

Asked if there will be a replacement, in case Ghosh is dropped, Batra said: “There are certain protocols like injury (for replacements). I’m not sure this case comes under that.”

Ghosh, also India’s youngest national table tennis champion, however refuted the allegations and said he will contest the case.

The woman also claimed to have been in contact with Ghosh for the last three years when she was a minor and said she did not get any positive response from the paddler about their marriage.

Ghosh has been booked on the charges of rape (Indian Penal Code’s Section 376), cheating (IPC 417), causing miscarriage without woman’s consent (IPC 313) and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

–IANS

tri/vm