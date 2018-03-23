IOB branch burgled in Chennai

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Burglars struck at an Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) branch here and fled with an amount of cash and gold jewellery, police said on Monday.

The burglary, which took place on Sunday, came to light this morning after the staff at the Virugambakkam branch entered the premises and found the lockers broken.

The burglars seemed to have gained entry by removing an iron grille on the window with a gas torch. They also opened two lockers with the gas torch.

According to police, special teams have been formed to nab the burglars.

Police are also on the look out for the branch’s security guard who is missing.

–IANS

