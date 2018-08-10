IOC Q1 profit up 51% to Rs 7,175 crore

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,175.59 crore, up 51 per cent year-on-year, for the quarter ended June 30.

The consolidated net profit for the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal stood at Rs 4,736.15 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The country’s largest oil marketer registered a total income of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for the April-June quarter, a hike of 15 per cent from Rs 1.32 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter.

