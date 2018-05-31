IOCL felicitates India’s sportstars

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) felicitated sportspersons associated with it during its conclave held here on Thursday.

The conclave was attended by more than 60 athletes including top sporting personalities like Manika Batra, Rohan Bopanna, Parupalli Kashyap, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Aditya Tare, Ravikant Shukla, Aparna Balan, N. Sikki Reddy, S.R. Arun Vishnu, Chandroday N Singh among others.

On the occassion, IOCL also announced new initiatives to boost sports in the country.

The state-run oil and gas company’s Director, HR, Ranjan K. Mohapatra elaborated on the current sports policy of the organisation and future plans for supporting the development of sports in the country.

“Apart from the existing ten sports that we are promoting now, we are also planning to include sports like volleyball, basketball, archery, wrestling, and kabaddi in our scheme of things,” he said.

“With a mantra of providing opportunities to budding sports persons we will continue to support and facilitate their training and participation in national/international events that can help them bring laurels for India as well as the Corporation.”

“The corporation is actively looking at the prospect of promoting sports in rural areas with plans to provide coaching facilities and kits in government schools,” Mohapatra added.

–IANS

kk/gau/vd