IOCL launches new fuel exclusively for Indian Navy warships

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Monday launched a new fuel known as High Flash High Speed Diesel (HFHSD – IN 512) exclusively for Indian Navy warships.

“On January 13, 2020, the launch of the new fuel — HFHSD – IN 512 — with revised technical specifications was undertaken,” Indian Navy Commander Vivek Madhwal told IANS.

The new fuel will enable India to ensure interoperability amongst foreign Navies during fleet exercises and provide fuel of quality better than that mandated to all foreign Navies under bilateral and multi-national logistics support pacts, including Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Madhwal explained.

It will also benefit Indian Coast Guard and other merchant marines in the coming years.

“The achievement would also mark a new high with quality fuel being made available to all foreign Navy ships at Indian ports during exercises with the Indian Navy,” Madhwal said.

The Indian Navy had collaborated with IOCL to carry out an extensive and thorough study and a comparative evaluation of existing international regulations like International Organization for Standardization (ISO), International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“As an outcome, a revised technical specification was arrived at consisting of 22 test parameters, including critical parameters like cetane number, flash point, sulphur content, sediment content, oxidation stability and Cold Filter Plugging Point (CFPP),” Madhwal said, adding that the new specification was not only to ensure better quality fuel, but would also result in reduced carbon footprint.

IOCL, post the upgradation of the refinery units, initiated a limited supply of the product to Indian Navy platforms following which rigorous machinery performance checks and acceptance trials were carried out.

A distinct improvements in fuel quality were observed. “Given the positive results, the new fuel was therefore decided for pan Navy implementation,” he added.

The deal for fuel quality standards revision was inked to keep pace with induction of new technology equipment and meet contemporary emission standards.

