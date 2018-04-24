IPL-2018: Chennai opt to field vs Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

Both the teams made a couple of changes, with Pawan Negi and Colin de Grandhomme being included in place of Manan Vohra and Chris Woakes for the hosts.

CSK brought in veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir in place of Karn Sharma and Faf du Plessis.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock (WK), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

–IANS

tri/vm