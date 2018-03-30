IPL 2018 fan parks in 36 cities

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) A total of 36 cities across India will host the fan parks during the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts from April 7.

From the northernmost part — Kullu to the southern most part — Tirunelveli, and spreading its wings towards Agartala in the east to Rajkot in the West, the fan parks will reach out to cricket lovers from the length and breadth of India, according to an official release on Thursday.

Each venue will broadcast all the live action of the IPL on giant TV screens, creating a stadium-like feel for fans practically in their backyards.

Entry will be free and furthermore, there will be music and multiple stalls for merchandise, food, beverages and other activations by IPL’s official sponsors, which will add to the electric atmosphere.

To add to the excitement, those visiting the fan parks will be eligible for a lucky prize which will include exclusive IPL merchandise and a cool smartphone from Vivo.

The first fan park for the 2018 season will be held on April 7 and 8 in Raipur, Bhopal, Rajkot and Tirunelveli. The countdown has begun for the action to unfold in a city near you.

–IANS

pur/vm