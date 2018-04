IPL-2018: KKR elect to field vs RCB

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

The teams:

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, R Vinay Kumar, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh

RCB: Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, Quinton De Kock, AB De Villiers, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal.

