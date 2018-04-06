IPL-2018: KKR joins hands with virtual voice assistant to aid fans

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders KKR) on Sunday joined hands with Amazon Alexa through which the Indian Premier League (IPL) team’s fans can get team updates, a statement said.

Alexa is a cloud based voice service and available on Amazon’s Echo device, a hands-free smart speaker that lets one control the device using their voice, according to an official release.

Users can ask and get the latest scores, upcoming schedules, team status on points table or hear the weekly KKR podcast.

Fans can also get the team statistics for KKR or ask statistics of individual players in the team.

To enable the KKR skill, users can simply start the skill by saying, “Alexa, Open Knight Riders” or “Alexa, launch Knight Riders” to their Echo device.

Alexa will take them through options and provide them with all the information they need.

