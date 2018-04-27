IPL-2018: Kolkata to host play-offs instead of Pune

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) The two Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff matches, which were originally scheduled in Pune, will take place at the Eden Gardens, it was confirmed on Friday.

“Kolkata will host the Qualifier 2 and Eliminator on May 23 and 25 respectively,” a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told IANS over phone.

Pune was to host the two games as per the original schedule, but the venue became Chennai Super Kings’ home for six matches due to security reasons after the Cauvery river water protests in Tamil Nadu.

When contacted, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya told IANS, “It would be great to host the two games as these are elite matches.”

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will play host to Qualifier 1 and the Final on May 22 and 27 respectively.

