IPL 2018: Punjab opt to field against unchanged Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday.

The visitors made a couple of changes in the playing XI, bringing in Chris Gayle and Manoj Tiwary in place of Yuvraj Singh and David Miller.

The hosts, however went with an unchanged squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

–IANS

tri/vm