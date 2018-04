Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) Rain stopped play between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field. KKR were 52/1 after seven overs with Chris Lynn (31 not out) and Nitish Rana (18) at the crease. Robin Uthappa (3) got out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar caught behind.

