IPL auction: Hetmyer dances after Rs 7.5 cr sale to DC

Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer on Thursday was bought for a whopping Rs 7.75 crore by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after going into it with a base price of just Rs 50 lakh. Shortly after the successful bid, DC tweeted a video of Hetmyer dancing at the news.

“Us: Hi, Mr. Shimron. Welcome to DC! Can you please share a message for our fans? *1 minute later* @SHetmyer (sic.),” DC said in their caption.

The franchises have been posting videos of their most significant buys throughout the day. While most players gave messages to the fans of the respective franchises expressing their happiness, Hetmyer seemed to be a lot more forthcoming about his feelings.

The 22-year-old has been in red hot form during the West Indies’ ongoing limited overs tour of India. He was the West Indies’ highest scorer in the three-match T20I series with 120 runs. He then scored 139 in the first ODI which West Indies won.

