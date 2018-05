IPL: Chennai opt to bowl against Hyderabad

Pune, May 13 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to field against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

While Chennai dropped leg-spinner Karn Sharma in favour of medium pacer Deepak Chahar, Hyderabad have included young batsman Deepak Hooda in place of Yusuf Pathan.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Amabati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wk), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

