IPL: Dates changed for RCB vs DD home matches

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The dates of the home matches between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been changed in view of the Karnataka Assembly election date.

“Match No.19 to be played in New Delhi on April 21 between the two sides will now be a home game of southern franchise. Match No.45 to be played in Bengaluru on May 12 between the two will now be a home game of the national capital franchise.

The Karnataka Assembly election will be single-phase polling to be held on May 12. The results will be announced on May 15.

