IPL: Delhi opt to bat vs Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) Delhi Daredevils skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Saturday.

Delhi made two changes in their playing XI as Naman Ojha and Daniel Christian replaced Colin Munro and Shahbaz Nadeem respectively.

The hosts brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar and rested Basil Thampi.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Naman Ojha, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

–IANS

kk/tri/vm