IPL-Final: Chennai ride Watson ton to lift third IPL crown

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Shane Watson notched up a brilliant century as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the final to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 179 for victory, seasoned Australian opener Watson smashed an unbeaten 57-ball 117, his fourth IPL hundred, as M.S. Dhoni’s team bagged their third crown after returning to the fold following a two-year suspension.

Chennai piled up 181/2 in 18.3 overs against Sunrisers’ 178/6 in 20 overs, riding on skipper Kane Williamson’s 36-ball 47 and Yusuf Pathan’s 21 off 11 balls.

–IANS

dm/vd