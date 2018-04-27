IPL: Hyderabad opt to bat against Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 29 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against hosts Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Rajasthan, who are fifth in the points table with six points, have made two changes, bringing in debutant spinners Ish Sodhi and Mahipal Lamworor in place of Heinrich Klassen and Shreyas Gopal.

English batsman Alex Hales replaced Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the second-placed Hyderabad side, which is coming off two successive victories.

The teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi.

–IANS

pur/bg