IPL: Hyderabad restrict Mumbai to 147/8

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) A disciplined bowling effort helped Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Mumbai Indians to 147/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday.

Opener Evin Lewis (29), Kieron Pollard (28) and Suryakumar Yadav (28) were the highest scorers for the team. For Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake and Siddarth Kaul took two wickets each.

Put in to bat, Mumbai started off on a bad note as skipper Rohit Sharma (11) departed in the second over with just 11 runs on the board.

Incoming batsman Ishan Kishan (9) also failed to give support to Lewis as he was dismissed in the sixth over.

In the same over, set batsman Lewis was also dismissed. He was clean bowled by Kaul. In his 17 ball innings, Lewis slammed three boundaries and two sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya (12), however, tried to steady the innings but the latter was sent packing by skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Kieron Pollard (28) also tried to pace up the innings but after having a good start, he went back to the pavilion. Pacer Stanlake took his wicket in the 15th over.

Unperturbed by the fall of wickets, Yadav played sensibly but lack of support from lower-order batsmen resulted in his wicket. Yadav was dismissed in the 19th over. Mayank Markande (6 not out) Jasprit Bumrah (4 not out) only managed to score nine runs in the last over to finish the proceeding at 147 in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 147/8 (Evin Lewis 29, Kieron Pollard 28; Sandeep Sharma 2/25) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

