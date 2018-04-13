IPL: Kolkata to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday.

KKR won their last game against Delhi Daredevils to snap a two-game losing streak while RR beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore to extend their winning run to two games.

KKR and the hosts made no changes to their teams from the last game.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

–IANS

