IPL: McClenaghan in for injured Behrendorff in Mumbai squad

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has replaced injured Jason Behrendorff in the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it was announced on Monday.

Australian Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the Twenty20 cricket tournament, according to a statement.

“In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP),” IPL said after the tournament’s Technical Committee approved the replacement.

Three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians picked left-arm pacer McClenaghan at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

The 31-year-old was part of Mumbai Indians squads which won in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

–IANS

