IPL: Mumbai opt to bat vs Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.

While the visitors line up remains unchanged, hosts Rajasthan have brought in Dhawal Kulkarni and Jofra Archer for Stuart Binny and Ben Laughlin.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

