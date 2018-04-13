IPL: Prasidh Krishna to replace injured Nagarkoti for KKR

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a foot injury, it was announced on Saturday.

The Rajasthan pacer will now be replaced by Prasidh Krishna, who has represented Karnataka in domestic cricket and this will be his first stint in cash-rich league.

“Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna will join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL),” an official statement said.

Kolkata’s next game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on April 14.

–IANS

