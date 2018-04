IPL: Punjab elect to field against KKR

Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin won the toss and decided to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

KKR made no changes to the team that beat Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur while Punjab dropped out-of-form pacer Mohit Sharma for Ankit Rajpoot, a former KKR medium-fast bowler.

Punjab rode Chris Gayle’s blistering hundred to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game.

Teams:

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul (w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

KKR: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

–IANS

dm/pur/vm