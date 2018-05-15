IPL: Punjab opt to field vs Mumbai

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

Humiliated by 10 wickets in their previous outing by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab brought back the experienced Yuvraj Singh and Manoj Tiwary in place of the misfiring duo of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair.

On the other hand, the hosts made just one change by including Kieron Pollard in place of Jean-Paul Duminy.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Manoj Tiwary, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot.

