IPL: Punjab post 155 against Bangalore

Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab were bowled out for 155 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Lokesh Rahul (47) and skipper Ravichandra Ashwin (33) were the top scorers for Punjab.

For Bangalore, pacer Umesh Yadav sclaped three wickets while Chris Woakes, Kulwant Khejroliya and Washington Sundar took two wickets each

Put in to bat, Punjab started off on a poor note, losing opener Mayank Agarwal (15), new batsmen Aaron Finch (0) and Yuvraj Singh (4) the fourth over. With the scoreboard reading 32, the Mayank and Finch were dismissed in consecutive balls, while Yuvraj was bowled on the last ball by pacer Umesh Yadav.

Unperturbed by the sudden fall of wickets, opener Lokesh Rahul (47) played sensibly and also hammered the bowlers all around the park before getting out in the 12th over to spinner Washington Sundar. In his 30-ball knock, Rahul slammed two boundaries and four sixes.

Middle-order batsmen Karun Nair (29) and Marcus Stoinis (11) also failed to utilise their starts and got dismissed in the back to back overs to make scorebaord read 102/5.

With their top-five players sitting in dugout, Punjab’s lower-order got exposed early. Ashwin (33), however, tried to pace up the innings but in the process the off-spinner also got out in the penultimate over.

Andrew Tye (7) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0) got out cheaply and Punjab only managed 155 runs in 19.2 overs.

Brief scores:

Kings XI Punjab: 155/10 (Lokesh Rahul 47; Umesh Yadav 3/23) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

