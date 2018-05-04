IPL: Punjab to field vs Rajasthan

Indore, May 6 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

For Punjab, veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh was replaced with Manoj Tiwary while for Rajasthan Anureet Singh made it into the squad in place of Dhawal Kulkarni.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), D Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Anureet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Axar Patel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye.

–IANS

