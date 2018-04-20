IPL: Rain stops play between KKR, Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab looked on course to gun down 192 set by Kolkata Knight Riders when rain interrupted play in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Openers Chris Gayle (49 off 27 not out) and KL Rahul (46 off 23 not out) were at the crease with Punjab cruising on 96/0 in 8.2 overs, ahead by 31 runs in Duckworth-Lewis method, even as a rain accompanied by thunderstorms hit the Eden.

Earlier, KKR rode Chris Lynn’s 41-ball 74 to post 191/7 in 20 overs.

–IANS

dm/ajb/vd