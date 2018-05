IPL: Rajasthan opt to field against Mumbai

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Sunday.

While Mumbai are fielding an unchanged team, Rajasthan have replaced Prashant Chopra, Ankit Sharma and Ish Sodhi by Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and D’Arcy Short.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: D’Arcy Short, Jos Buttler (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Joffra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.

