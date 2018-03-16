IPL: Rajasthan Royals announce ticketing partner

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday announced online ticketing platform bookmyshow.com as the ticketing partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tickets for the home matches starting April 11 to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur have gone live for sale on the portal. Over 20,000 tickets priced between Rs 500 to Rs 15,000 will be up for grabs for fans ahead of the first home match, a statement from the franchise said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale said: “We’re proud to be working with one of the leaders in the Indian ticketing solutions market. We have aligned in our approach of keeping the fans on priority and will work together to give the fans the most hassle free and progressive ticketing services.”

Rajasthan Royals will host Delhi Daredevils in their first home match on April 11.

–IANS

