IPL: RCB opt to field against winless Mumbai

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against winless Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mumbai, who are yet to register their first win, have made one change in their playing XI, by bringing in pacer Mitchell McClenaghan for Akila Dananjaya.

Meanwhile, RCB have made three changes from the team that lost by 19-runs to Rajasthan Royals, including Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson and Sarfaraz Khan in place of Brendon McCullum, Kulwant Khejrolia and Pawan Negi.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock (WK), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.

