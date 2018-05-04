IPL: RCB’s Southee, Siraj restrict Hyderabad to 146

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) rode on pace duo of Mohammed Siraj (3/25) and Tim Southee (3/30) and two impressive run-outs by skipper Virat Kohli to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a meagre 146 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday.

Siraj accounted for the key wickets of opener Shikhar Dhawan (13), Yusuf Pathan (12) and Wriddhiman Saha (8) even as Southee started the proceedings with the wicket of the other opener Alex Hales (5) and came back to remove Shakib Al Hasan (35) and Sandeep Sharma (0), as the home side could manage just 41 runs losing seven wickets in the final five overs.

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson (56 off 39 balls) raged a lone battle with a defiant half century, despite losing his partners at regular intervals before Shakib joined him to forge a 64-run partnership for the fourth wicket and take the side past the 100-run mark.

Put into bat, the hosts started on a shaky note as Southee came with the first blow, cleaning up Hales’ middle stump in the third over.

A couple of overs later, Siraj jolted the hosts by packing back Shikhar Dhawan (13) with Hyderabad’s scorecard reading 38/2.

With the addition of another 10 runs to the host’s score, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put Hyderabad in deep trouble by dismissing Manish Pandey (5) in the ninth over.

Williamson then walked in and together with Shakib denied the tourists any more inroads till the 16th over, even as the New Zealander brought up his eighth IPL half century in 35 balls.

With the innings progressing at a snail’s pace, Williamson while trying to up the ante, perished off a Umesh Yadav delivery caught at the deep backward square leg boundary by Mandeep Singh.

The Hyderabad’s skipper knock was decorated with five fours and couple of sixes.

Shakib too, followed his skipper to the dug out in the 18th over with the hosts reeling at 124/5.

Siraj, in his second spell, scalped the wickets of Yusuf and Wriddhiman in the 19th over with Hyderabad struggling at 143/7.

The final over saw a couple of run-outs by Kohli and a wicket by Southee as the hosts were bundled out for 146.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 146 (Kane Williamson 56, Shakib Al Hasan 35; Mohammed Siraj 3/25) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

–IANS

kk/tri/vd