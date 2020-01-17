IPL: Royals announce sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday announced a landmark sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The one-year deal will see the next World Expo appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals’ jersey as principal sponsor.

Expo 2020, taking place from October 20, 2020 to April 10 2021, will be the first World Expo in its 169-year history to be staged in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region (MEASA), and is set to welcome an unprecedented 192 participating countries and 25 million visits from across the globe over a period of 173 days.

The sub-themes of Expo 2020 — Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability — resonate with Rajasthan Royals’ vision, a statement said.

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, said: “We are delighted to announce this landmark deal with Expo 2020 to become principal sponsor of our special franchise. The World Expo is one of the most anticipated and innovative events in history, and it gives me great joy to link up with what will be the biggest event ever held in the Arab world.”

“We are looking forward to having a very successful association throughout the 13th season of the IPL. The tournament has always provided fans in India with numerous reasons to celebrate, and we are hoping that through this crucial sponsorship, we can encourage them to be a part of the Expo 2020 as well,” he added.

Anthony Ward, Vice President of Marketing, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai will be a showcase of human brilliance and achievement, as well as international collaboration. The association with the IPL franchise will help us build awareness in India, our largest international market, as well as in other cricket-loving nations around the world. I know everyone at Expo 2020 Dubai wishes the Rajasthan Royals the best of luck in the 2020 season.”

