IPL: Satisfied with my knock, says Lokesh Rahul

Indore, May 7 (IANS) Opener Lokesh Rahul, who helped Kings XI Punjab outplay Rajasthan, said he is satisfied with his unbeaten 84-run knock at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here.

Chasing 152/9, Rahul’s 54 ball knock, comprising seven boundaries and three sixes, helped Punjab chase down the target in 18.4 overs on Sunday.

“For me personally I think this is the first knock I am really satisfied with because I won the game for the team and stayed till the end,” Rahul said after the match.

“I always try to back my cricketing shots and don’t try to slog much. Playing in this way is what will make me consistent.

“I trust myself and trust my instincts to finish the game. I knew if I stay till the end I’ll finish the game today. Karun played well and supported me. Stoinis played well and ran well too. I got lucky and that’s what happens in this format,” he added.

The win takes Punjab to the third spot with 12 points in nine matches while Rajasthan, who faced their third consecutive defeat, are tottering at the bottom of the table with six points in nine matches. With this loss, Rajasthan’s chances of qualifying for the play-offs are over.

Commenting on their defeat, Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane said: “Pretty disappointed. 170-175 on this pitch would have been very good. We didn’t bat very well, including me. Guys have to learn. Bowlers in IPL are bowling well.

“We lost crucial wickets, didn’t get partnerships. We cannot give excuses all the time. We can win five out of five now,” he added.

–IANS

gau/bg