IPL: Shaw, Iyer lift Delhi to 163/5 vs Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) Teenaged sensation Prithvi Shaw’s 65-run knock followed by skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 44 helped Delhi Daredevils post a moderate 163/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.

Shaw and Iyer overcame a poor start to put together 86 runs for the second wicket after Delhi lost off-colour Glenn Maxwell cheaply.

While Shaw’s knock was laced with six boundaries and three sixes off 36 balls, Iyer faced 36 deliveries, hitting three fours and couple of sixes.

Opting to bat, Delhi were off to a poor start as Maxwell (2) once again failed to contribute after being run out in the second over with Delhi’s score being nine runs.

Maxwell’s dismissal saw Iyer joining in-form opener Shaw in the middle and the duo helped their side recover from the early jolt taking Delhi past the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs.

Just when Delhi were inching closer to the triple digit score, young Afghanistan sensation Rashid Khan came with a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts.

A top edge by Shaw landed safely at short third man off the leggie’s delivery in the 11th over.

Incoming batter Rishabh Pant then forged a 30-run stand for the third wicket with his skipper before pacer Siddharth Kaul dismissed Iyer in the 16th over.

Later, Pant (18) and Naman Ojha (1) fell cheaply in the 17th over, with the visitor’s scorecard reading 134/5.

While it was Khan, who struck again to pack back Pant, Ojha fell short of the crease to be run out.

Vijay Shankar and Daniel Christian, who remained unbeaten, chipped in with 23 and 7 runs respectively to help Delhi reach some sort of respectability.

For Hyderabad, Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/23 while Kaul bagged a wicket for 37 runs.

Brief Scores: Delhi Daredevils 163/5 (Prithvi Shaw 65, Shreyas Iyer 44; Rashid Khan 2/23) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

–IANS

kk/tri/vd