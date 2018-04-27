IPL: Target is to win 4-5 games out of 6 from here on: Mavi

Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) young pacer Shivam Mavi said the team’s target is to win the next four-five matches from the remaining six from here on, ahead of their crucial clash against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday.

“We have been playing some good cricket. We have six matches to go. Our target would be to win the remaining four-five matches from here on,” Mavi told reporters on the eve of the game.

KKR are placed fourth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table having won four and lost four in the eight matches they have played so far.

The two-time champions face Mumbai Indians (May 6) away after the CSK game followed by Mumbai at the Eden Gardens three days later.

Tougher tests on the road like Kings XI Punjab (May 12) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19) also await Dinesh Karthik’s side with a home game against Rajasthan Royals also on the cards.

Mavi, who won the U-19 World Cup recently, said the team would look to exploit CSK’s weakness. CSK have been in rampaging form, winning six out of the eight games they have played so far. The likes of M.S. Dhoni, Orange Cup holder Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson have starred for the yellow brigade.

In their last game, they beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs.

“They are experienced. But we have been doing well. We will focus on their weakness. Yes we are a bit short on experience but if we focus on their weakness, we will win,” Mavi said when asked about how the men in purple will look to counter the reservoir of experience in the CSK ranks.

Mavi added that he is still in constant touch with U-19 World Cup coach and batting great Rahul Dravid.

“I am in touch with him regularly. Whenever I concede runs, if I concede more runs, I ask him how to go about it. He keeps motivating me,” Mavi, 19, said.

