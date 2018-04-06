IPL Teammates dances with Bollywood’s Diva Deepika Padukone

According to sources Tollywood industry’s iconic star Prabhas became a household name across the world after the Baahubali franchise. Meanwhile his performance and talent was noticed by filmmakers across the world.

Prabhas was so much impressed were they that one of the top Bollywood filmmakers even offered the Telugu rebel star a movie. Moreover it is another thing that the deal fell out and after that, Prabhas got busy with Saaho, which is also being made on a big scale.

Presently he will next be seen in a Bollywood flick. Further there are many names doing the rounds to play the female lead opposite him, the frontrunner seems to be Bollywood babe Deepika Padukone. Accordingly it looks like Dhoni has overtaken Prabhas in landing a chance to dance with her.

Media reports that this is no IPL match or a movie though and it’s just an Ad for Jio. IPL Season has begun and currently Indian cricketers are seen more common in many ads and one such is MS. Dhoni and team had danced with Deepika Padukone and the ad is been liked by many. Stay tuned for more details.