IPL: We played perfect game, says Mumbai skipper Rohit

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has termed the IPL game against Kings XI Punjab, which they won by three runs, as “perfect”.

After a brilliant batting display on Wednesday, Mumbai bowlers managed to restrict Punjab to 183/5 to bag two crucial points and stay alive in the league.

“I thought we played a perfect game. Whatever we asked from the boys, they came and delivered in the middle,” Rohit said after the match.

“Knew it was going to be a good pitch. Lost the plot in the middle, could have got 10-15 runs more. Those things happen. Been happening for us a number of times now,” he added.

With this victory, Mumbai are now sitting at fourth spot with 12 points while Punjab have slipped to sixth spot.

Rohit also praised West Indian power-hitter Keiron Pollard, who finally found his groove with a fiery 50.

Pollard struck a 23-ball 50, containing five boundaries and three sixes and more importantly was engaged in a 65-run fifth wicket stand with Krunal Pandya (32 off 23 balls; 4×1, 6×2) to steady Mumbai’s start that saw Punjab pacer Andrew Tye (4/16) striking thrice in the powerplay.

“Pollard has always been a match-winner for us. Leaving him out was a tough decision. We thought now was the time to bring him back. Not to take away from Duminy who hasn’t got opportunities,” Rohit said.

“We thought if he’s batting down the order, Pollard will be the better option for us. Come the big game, Pollard stands up for us. He was disappointed at being left out. What he did with the bat today, that’s what he does,” he added.

