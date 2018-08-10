Iran bans export of 5 commercial items

Tehran, Aug 15 (IANS) The Iranian Ministry of Industry banned the export of five types of commercial items, media reports said on Tuesday.

The exports of packing paper, tissue paper, powdered milk, bulk and packed tea, and over 500g packets of butter will be prohibited from August 23 in a move to regulate domestic market, Xinhua quoted the Ministry as saying.

Due to the reinstatement of US sanctions, the Iranian administration is considering amendments to the country’s exports and imports regulations.

In the meantime, to support the domestic products and services, main companies and their subcontractors have been prohibited from purchasing foreign products and equipment.

Iranian Oil Ministry has also passed an order to ban the import of 84 items and equipment which could be produced inside the country.

