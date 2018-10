Tehran, Oct 17 (IANS) The Iranian national football team beat Bolivia 2-1 in a friendly match at the Azadi Stadium here.

The warm-up match on Tuesday is part of Iran’s preparation for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, reports Xinhua news agency.

Carlos Queiroz’s team will also play Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Iran is in Group D along with Yemen, Iraq and Vietnam.

